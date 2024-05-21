Unexpected decision from Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos, the player of the German national team and Real announced his decision to end his career.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder is to retire from football after the European Championship.

It was said that the 34-year-old player, whose contract with Real will expire at the end of the season, will sign a new contract with the club. But Tony made an emotional post about it on his social network account: "My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the European Championship.

As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own."

It should be noted that Toni Kroos was transferred to Real on July 17, 2014.

