Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the 32-year-old Russian goalkeeper is being tracked by Moscow Dinamo.

The white-blues plan to strengthen the goalkeeper position with Andrey in the summer transfer window. The Russians intend to add Lunev, whose contract with Qarabag will expire at the end of the season, as a free agent.

It should be noted that Lunev conceded 40 goals in 32 games of the current season.

Idman.biz