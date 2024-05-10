10 May 2024
No head coach at Zagatala

10 May 2024 15:20
Zagatala will end the season without a head coach.

Idman.biz reports that this was caused by the decision of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

The institution made a decision regarding the incident that happened in the 90th minute of the match Mingachevir - Zagatala of the 25th round of the I League. The head coach of the guests, Rustam Mammadov, was suspended for 2 games because he received a red card for protesting the referee's decision by leaving the technical area.

Since there are two rounds left before the end of the championship, the coach will not be in the technical zone until the end of the season. Zagatala Mammadov was fined 150 manats.

It should be noted that the match in Mingachevir ended with a score of 0:0.

Idman.biz

