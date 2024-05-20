21 May 2024
EN

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

Football
Interview
20 May 2024 16:12
25
Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to communicate with Cristiano Ronaldo. Because at that time the Portuguese had just arrived in Saudi Arabia."

This was said by former football player, the popular YouTuber and the guest of the Idman Bizde Nugzar Kvirtiya.

He said that the Portuguese was treated like a sultan: "It was not realistic to approach him more than 5-10 m away. It was forbidden to talk to him. We were warned about this in advance. Even though I had media accreditation. They said that the interview would take place in a few months. But my friends and colleagues returned. Nobody got anything. Ronaldo is closed for interviews in Saudi Arabia. He speaks only to big channels and publications."

Kvirtiya added that the Portuguese star was more open to communication when he played for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United: "My show about Nani will be broadcast these days. He says that Cristiano is a very simple person. He looks arrogant from the outside, but inside he is friendly and sociable."

It should be noted that Ronaldo plays for the Al-Nassr club.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag is one step away from the European record
20 May 17:18
Football

Qarabag is one step away from the European record

Aghdam club has scored 2 or more goals against the visitors for the 14th time in a row
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Star Collection - PRESENTATION
20 May 15:46
Football

Star Collection - PRESENTATION

There are 25 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14
Second in Premier League history
20 May 15:32
Football

Second in Premier League history

The teams that were promoted to the elite last summer left the top team
DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan
20 May 15:13
Football

DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan

The national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will meet on June 11 in Hungary
Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament
20 May 15:08
Football

Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament

This was announced by the AFFA press service

Most read

14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players