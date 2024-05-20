Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to communicate with Cristiano Ronaldo. Because at that time the Portuguese had just arrived in Saudi Arabia."

This was said by former football player, the popular YouTuber and the guest of the Idman Bizde Nugzar Kvirtiya.

He said that the Portuguese was treated like a sultan: "It was not realistic to approach him more than 5-10 m away. It was forbidden to talk to him. We were warned about this in advance. Even though I had media accreditation. They said that the interview would take place in a few months. But my friends and colleagues returned. Nobody got anything. Ronaldo is closed for interviews in Saudi Arabia. He speaks only to big channels and publications."

Kvirtiya added that the Portuguese star was more open to communication when he played for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United: "My show about Nani will be broadcast these days. He says that Cristiano is a very simple person. He looks arrogant from the outside, but inside he is friendly and sociable."

It should be noted that Ronaldo plays for the Al-Nassr club.