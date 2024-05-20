Qarabag is one step away from the European record

Qarabag continues the productivity in home games in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Aghdam club has scored 2 or more goals against the visitors for the 14th time in a row.

Gurban Gurbanov's team defeated Turan Tovuz 4:3 in the last home match of the season. Qarabag increased its streak to 14 in this match.

This is a repeat of the 3rd result between the ongoing series of European clubs. Qarabag has the same result as TNS.

Only two clubs are ahead of the champion of Azerbaijan. Vikingur in Iceland, Sporting in Portugal scores at least 2 goals in 15 consecutive home matches. Aghdam club, which is one step away from the record, will be able to continue the series next season.

It should be noted that Gurbanov's team will be the guest of Araz-Nakhchivan in the last match of the championship.

Idman.biz