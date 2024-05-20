21 May 2024
EN

Qarabag is one step away from the European record

Football
News
20 May 2024 17:18
25
Qarabag is one step away from the European record

Qarabag continues the productivity in home games in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Aghdam club has scored 2 or more goals against the visitors for the 14th time in a row.

Gurban Gurbanov's team defeated Turan Tovuz 4:3 in the last home match of the season. Qarabag increased its streak to 14 in this match.

This is a repeat of the 3rd result between the ongoing series of European clubs. Qarabag has the same result as TNS.

Only two clubs are ahead of the champion of Azerbaijan. Vikingur in Iceland, Sporting in Portugal scores at least 2 goals in 15 consecutive home matches. Aghdam club, which is one step away from the record, will be able to continue the series next season.

It should be noted that Gurbanov's team will be the guest of Araz-Nakhchivan in the last match of the championship.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"
20 May 16:12
Football

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

"It was not realistic to approach him more than 5-10 m away"
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Star Collection - PRESENTATION
20 May 15:46
Football

Star Collection - PRESENTATION

There are 25 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14
Second in Premier League history
20 May 15:32
Football

Second in Premier League history

The teams that were promoted to the elite last summer left the top team
DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan
20 May 15:13
Football

DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan

The national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will meet on June 11 in Hungary
Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament
20 May 15:08
Football

Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament

This was announced by the AFFA press service

Most read

14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players