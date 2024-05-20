Star Collection - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 25 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we will review the teams of Group C. The English national team is considered one of the favorites not only of this group, but also of the European Championship.

Rematch to Germany

The finalists of EURO-2020 were placed in the same group at the qualifying stage. England, who lost to Italy in the penalty shootout of the Wembley match, got revenge this time with two victories. The team of Gareth Southgate, who left their main rival scoreless in the group that includes Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta, secured a ticket to Germany with 2 rounds to go. The draw in North Macedonia in the last round was the second point loss in the qualifiers. Until then, the British, who were tied with Ukraine, managed to easily leave the group. The competition in Germany will be the 11th continental championship for the creators of football, where they will play in the final stage.

Longing for Title

The founders of football have not won a World Cup or EURO title after the world championship won in 1966. Winning the first UEFA Nations League tournament in 2019 is not taken very seriously. But this shows that the team is on the rise. The team has played in the semi-finals in five of the six tournaments since the arrival of Gareth Southgate as head coach. The English, who were 4th in the WC-2018, stopped in the quarter-final four years later. The runner-up of EURO-2020 is a permanent semi-finalist of the Nations League. The team, which won gold in one of these three attempts and bronze in one, was satisfied with the 4th place once. The biggest success in the continental championships was the final at Wembley.

Star Collection of English Coach

The name of the English national team was among the favorites of all competitions in which it participated. Previously, they were treated as such because they were the creators of football. After the arrival of Gareth Southgate, the "Three Lions" entered the ranks of the strongest. The specialist, whose appointment was not received unequivocally, has formed an excellent team from the stars at his disposal. The stars of the team speak for themselves everywhere. "Goal machine" Harry Kane, who changed Tottenham to Bayern is one of the best strikers on the planet. Phil Foden, one of the leaders of Manchester City, also adds strength to the strength of the national team. Jud Bellingham, the young star of Real, who is considered the main candidate for the Golden Ball, will go to EURO-2024 to be the best. The collection of stars at Southgate's disposal does not end with this "three". Bukayo Saka and others will also go to Germany with the dream of a title.

England national team matches in the group:

June 16. Serbia - England

June 20. Denmark - England

June 25. England - Slovenia

It should be noted that group C meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz