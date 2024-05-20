20 May 2024
EN

Star Collection - PRESENTATION

Football
News
20 May 2024 15:46
6
Star Collection - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 25 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we will review the teams of Group C. The English national team is considered one of the favorites not only of this group, but also of the European Championship.

Rematch to Germany
The finalists of EURO-2020 were placed in the same group at the qualifying stage. England, who lost to Italy in the penalty shootout of the Wembley match, got revenge this time with two victories. The team of Gareth Southgate, who left their main rival scoreless in the group that includes Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta, secured a ticket to Germany with 2 rounds to go. The draw in North Macedonia in the last round was the second point loss in the qualifiers. Until then, the British, who were tied with Ukraine, managed to easily leave the group. The competition in Germany will be the 11th continental championship for the creators of football, where they will play in the final stage.

Longing for Title
The founders of football have not won a World Cup or EURO title after the world championship won in 1966. Winning the first UEFA Nations League tournament in 2019 is not taken very seriously. But this shows that the team is on the rise. The team has played in the semi-finals in five of the six tournaments since the arrival of Gareth Southgate as head coach. The English, who were 4th in the WC-2018, stopped in the quarter-final four years later. The runner-up of EURO-2020 is a permanent semi-finalist of the Nations League. The team, which won gold in one of these three attempts and bronze in one, was satisfied with the 4th place once. The biggest success in the continental championships was the final at Wembley.

Star Collection of English Coach
The name of the English national team was among the favorites of all competitions in which it participated. Previously, they were treated as such because they were the creators of football. After the arrival of Gareth Southgate, the "Three Lions" entered the ranks of the strongest. The specialist, whose appointment was not received unequivocally, has formed an excellent team from the stars at his disposal. The stars of the team speak for themselves everywhere. "Goal machine" Harry Kane, who changed Tottenham to Bayern is one of the best strikers on the planet. Phil Foden, one of the leaders of Manchester City, also adds strength to the strength of the national team. Jud Bellingham, the young star of Real, who is considered the main candidate for the Golden Ball, will go to EURO-2024 to be the best. The collection of stars at Southgate's disposal does not end with this "three". Bukayo Saka and others will also go to Germany with the dream of a title.

England national team matches in the group:
June 16. Serbia - England
June 20. Denmark - England
June 25. England - Slovenia

It should be noted that group C meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"
16:12
Football

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

"It was not realistic to approach him more than 5-10 m away"
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Second in Premier League history
15:32
Football

Second in Premier League history

The teams that were promoted to the elite last summer left the top team
DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan
15:13
Football

DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan

The national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will meet on June 11 in Hungary
Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament
15:08
Football

Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament

This was announced by the AFFA press service
Sabah defeats Neftchi and becomes the champion - scorer with 67 goals - VIDEO
14:24
Football

Sabah defeats Neftchi and becomes the champion - scorer with 67 goals - VIDEO

The season in the U-17 Girls' League has come to an end

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF