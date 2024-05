Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

The preliminary squad of the Croatian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players.

The Croatian national team was placed in the same group as Italy, Spain and Albania in Germany. EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce, Turkiye), Ivitsa Ivusic (Paphos, Cyprus), Nediljko Labrovic (Rieka);

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK, Greece), Josip Juranovic (Union, Germany), Josip Gvardiol (Manchester City, England), Borna Sosa, Josip Šutalo (both Ajax, Netherlands), Josip Stanisic (" Bayer, Germany), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo, Italy), Marin Pongracic (Lecce, Italy);

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real, Spain), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City, England), Marcelo Brozovic (Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta, Italy), Nikola Vlasic (Torino, Italy), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg, Germany), Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Luka Sucic (Salzburg, Austria), Martin Baturina (Dinamo Z);

Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim, Germany), Ante Budimir (Osasuna, Spain), Ivan Perisic (Hayduk), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Z), Marko Pyatsa, Marko Pasalic (both Rijeka);

Substitutes: Borna Barisic (Rangers, Scotland), Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon, France), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg, Germany), Dominik Kotarski (PAOK, Greece), Toni Fruk (Rieka), Marin Ljubicic (LASK, Austria), Igor Matanovic (Karlsruhe, Germany), Niko Christian Sigur (Hayduk), Petar Sucic (Dinamo Z).

Idman.biz