Second in Premier League history

A rare incident happened in the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the teams that were promoted to the elite last summer left the top team.

After Burnley and Sheffield United, Luton rolled into the Championship. This is the second such incident in the history of the Premier League.

In the 1997/98 season, three teams from the Championship said goodbye to the elite. Barnsley, Bolton, and Crystal Palace experienced this failure 26 years ago.

It should be noted that they will be replaced by Leicester, Ipswich in the Premier League, and the winner of the Leeds - Southampton playoff.

