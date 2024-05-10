Punishment for Azerbaijan’s former player

Budaq Nasirov, former football player of Azerbaijan national team, was punished again.

Idman.biz reports that the player wearing jersey at the I League representative Karvan was punished for his actions in the match against Shamakhi of the XXV round.

He received a straight red card in the 10th minute of the match for insulting the referees. AFFA Disciplinary Committee suspended Nasirov for 4 games. Karvan was fined 300 manats.

It should be noted that Yevlakh club lost 0:3 in the away match.

