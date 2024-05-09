Gurbanov believes in AFFA

Ilgar Gurbanov, the former player of the Azerbaijan national team, does not know which head coach will be brought to the team.

It was revealed to Idman.biz by the football veteran himself.

He said that although he does not know who will be brought to the national team, he believes that AFFA will make the right choice and take a good step: "I don't have any exact information about it. Good luck. I think that whatever coach the AFFA management advises, it will be a good step for Azerbaijani football."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team has been without a head coach for almost half a year after the contract with Gianni de Byazi ended.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz