The oldest-ever and the youngest- STATISTICS

8 May 2024
EN

Football
News
8 May 2024 11:10
The return matches of the Champions League semifinals have started.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the match between PSG and Borussia (Dortmund), which took place on the first game day of the stage.

Mats Hummels became the oldest-ever German player (35 years 143 days) to score a goal in a Champions League knockout game.
Hummels is the 3rd oldest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, after:

Ryan Giggs in 2011 (37 years 148 days), on 26 April 2011 for Manchester United vs Schalke (2-0),
Edin Dzeko (37 years 54 days), on 10 May 2023 for Inter vs Milan (2-0).

Hummels became the 2nd oldest Borussia Dortmund player to score in UCL, only behind Lukasz Piszczek (35 years 188 days, on 8 December 2020 vs Zenit 2-1).

PSG fielded a starting lineup with an average age of 24 years 157 days: youngest than any club in a UCL semifinal since May 2009 when Arsenal played vs Manchester United with a lineup aged 24 years 26 days.

PSG produced 31 shots. It is only 3rd case in UCL in the XXI century that a team with 30+ shots fails to score. Other cases:
Milan, 31 shots vs Club Brugge (0-1 in 2003),
Braga, 35 shots vs Cluj (0-2 in 2012).

PSG became the first team with 4 shots on the woodwork (2 posts, 2 crossbars) in the same Champions League match since Benfica did it against Besiktas (3-3) on 23 November 2016.

PSG became the first ever team in UCL history to hit the woodwork 4 times in a knockout game and 6 times in a two-legged tie.
They also established the new UCL record for a team hitting the woodwork most often (14 times) within a single edition.
It should be noted that the German club won 1:0 in the first match.

