Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan

Another opponent of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Our national team will face Kazakhstan in a friendly match. The match on June 11 will be held at the Haladás Sportkomplexum stadium in Hungary. The meeting will start at 20:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that on June 7, at 21:00 Baku time, the Azerbaijani national team will play an international friendly match with the Albanian national team at the same venue.

