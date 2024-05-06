RECORD from Qarabag

Qarabag has increased the number of home goals scored in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League to 50.

Idman.biz reports that the students of Gurban Gurbanov achieved this in the XXXIII round.

With a 5:0 victory over Neftchi, the number of goals on their field increased to 50. This is a new record in the history of the club. The Aghdam representative scored 47 goals at home in the 2021/22 season.

This is also the record of the last 25 years in the championships of Azerbaijan. The absolute record in the history of the competition belongs to Sumgayit Khazar. In 1992, Sumgayit players netted 70 balls.

