Atletico's decision regarding Depay

Atletico will part ways with Memphis Depay in the summer.

Idman.biz informs that the Spanish press reported on this.

The head coach of the Madrid club, Diego Simeone, is not satisfied with the performance of the Dutch stricker. Depay is not included in the Argentine specialist's plans for the next season. Atletico also planned to part ways with another forward Alvaro Morata in the summer.

It should be noted that Memphis has been playing in Atletico since January 2023. His contract with the team will expire next summer.

Idman.biz