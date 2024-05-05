Gurban Gurbanov: "I motivate my team the least against Neftchi"

"It was an interesting match for the fans. I was satisfied with the match."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by the head coach of Qarabag, Gurban Gurbanov after the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

An experienced specialist evaluated the 5:0 victory over Neftchi. He said that they should play more carefully: "Because, football does not forgive mistakes. The opponent could have used them. We made simple mistakes. Nevertheless, there was discipline in the game, the players were willing. There are matches for which we prepare even more. In general, it is not right to go to the stadium without motivation. As for Neftchi, perhaps, I motivate my team the least against this opponent. The most interesting game in the Championship is the one between Neftchi and Qarabag. it is not entirely up to us. We just won such a successful series. We don't say anything extra in meetings with Neftchi."

Gurban Gurbanov commented on the current situation of his former team Neftchi: "Everyone is willing to play against them. Every team has a down time. It is possible that Neftchi has also experienced down time these days. I want not only Neftchi, but also all teams to be active in the Championship. There is no guarantee that we will be at this level every year. We must be ready for this. I believe that such results will be left behind soon."

It should be noted that Qarabag won after 3 rounds.

Idman.biz