5 May 2024
EN

Gurban Gurbanov: "I motivate my team the least against Neftchi"

Football
News
5 May 2024 09:37
Gurban Gurbanov: "I motivate my team the least against Neftchi"

"It was an interesting match for the fans. I was satisfied with the match."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by the head coach of Qarabag, Gurban Gurbanov after the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

An experienced specialist evaluated the 5:0 victory over Neftchi. He said that they should play more carefully: "Because, football does not forgive mistakes. The opponent could have used them. We made simple mistakes. Nevertheless, there was discipline in the game, the players were willing. There are matches for which we prepare even more. In general, it is not right to go to the stadium without motivation. As for Neftchi, perhaps, I motivate my team the least against this opponent. The most interesting game in the Championship is the one between Neftchi and Qarabag. it is not entirely up to us. We just won such a successful series. We don't say anything extra in meetings with Neftchi."

Gurban Gurbanov commented on the current situation of his former team Neftchi: "Everyone is willing to play against them. Every team has a down time. It is possible that Neftchi has also experienced down time these days. I want not only Neftchi, but also all teams to be active in the Championship. There is no guarantee that we will be at this level every year. We must be ready for this. I believe that such results will be left behind soon."

It should be noted that Qarabag won after 3 rounds.

Idman.biz

Related news

Real became the champion of Spain for the 36th time - VIDEO
09:19
Football

Real became the champion of Spain for the 36th time - VIDEO

Carlo Ancelotti's team achieved this by collecting 84 points after 34 rounds
After 22 years in the Premier League
4 May 17:53
Football

After 22 years in the Premier League

Ipswich has returned to high support
Farewell in national team
4 May 17:22
Football

Farewell in national team

It was announced by the 34-year-old football player himself
Azerbaijan national team lost again
4 May 16:11
Football

Azerbaijan national team lost again

The national team faced Kazakhstan
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Thiago Silva returns to his former club
4 May 14:36
Football

Thiago Silva returns to his former club

"Spaniard" will return to Fluminense, where he is a student

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
3 May 09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
Home test of Big Five clubs
2 May 12:28
Football

Home test of Big Five clubs

Two matches will take place in the third-tier European club tournament
Messi's WISH
3 May 15:34
Football

Messi's WISH

He has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue
Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot