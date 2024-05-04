From Milan to Napoli

4 May 2024
The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist who will leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season will work in another club of the A series.

Pioli will go "behind the steering wheel" of Napoli. The 58-year-old coach will replace Francesco Calsona in his new club. The representative of Nepal will sign a 2+1 year contract with his new head coach.

It should be noted that the contract of Napoli with Kalsona will expire at the end of the season.

