Thiago Silva, who will leave Chelsea in the summer, has found a new club.

Idman.biz reports that "Spaniard" will return to Fluminense, where he is a student.

He will go to Brazil as a free agent. The 39-year-old football player defended the honor of the Rio de Janeiro club from 2006-2009.

It should be noted that English Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs were interested in the services of Thiago Silva, who announced that he would leave Chelsea after 4 years.

