2 May 2024
EN

Gabala official: "We will be in a waiting position"

Football
News
2 May 2024 14:28
The issues discussed at today's meeting of the Committee of Clubs have become known.

Gabala sports director Sabuhi Safiyarli gave a statement to Idman.biz.

The club official said that the clubs were instructed to put forward suggestions and comments until the next meeting of the Executive Committee of AFFA. The issue regarding Gabala, which took the last place in the Premier League and should be relegated to the I League, was not discussed: “No issue regarding Gabala was discussed. There was no discussion about it. We will be waiting for now. Because there may be proposals for increasing the number of clubs. Therefore, since we are an interested party in this matter, we will wait until the end to make any proposal."

It should be noted that according to the regulations of the championship, the team that takes the last - 10th place must be relegated to the I League. However, the number of participants in the Premier League is expected to be increased and no team will be relegated.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

