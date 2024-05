Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev is not negotiating with Moscow Dinamo.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the agent of the 32-year-old Russian goalkeeper Anton Smirnov.

He commented on the news that Andrey is interested in a representative of the Premier League: "We are not negotiating with Dinamo. We have not received an offer from the club."

It should be noted that Dinamo wants to add the player whose contract with Qarabag will expire in the summer as a free agent.

Idman.biz