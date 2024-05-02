2 May 2024
The names of the top scorers ahead of Harry Kane have been announced

2 May 2024 11:54
The names of the top scorers ahead of Harry Kane have been announced

The list of top scorers in the top leagues of national championships in 2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that at least 11 goalscorers were included in the IFFHS table.

42 players achieved this in the first 4 months of the year. Imre Badalassi tops the list. The Italian scorer of Tre Penne scored 16 times in the San Marino Championship.

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres is second with 15 goals for Sporting. Luuk de Jong from the Netherlands, who was third, scored 15 goals for PSV.

It should be noted that the best result in the Big Five leagues belongs to Harry Kane. The English striker of Bayern is 4th in the list with 14 goals.

Idman.biz

