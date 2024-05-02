Exemplary fair play scene in the Azerbaijan Championship: Gurbanov stood out – VIDEO

An unusual scene seen in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this happened during the meeting between Difai Agsu and Mingachevir.

In the 82nd minute of the match held in Shamakhi, the guests did not follow the rules of fair play. Mingachevir's representative of the same name attacked and scored a goal instead of giving the ball to the opponent after the throw-in.

This caused serious dissatisfaction among the opponents. The head coach of Mingachevir Adehim Niftaliyev gave his players a special task regarding fair play to eliminate this mistake.

After the goal was conceded by the representative of Agsu, as soon as the game started from the center, all the players of Mingachevir withdrew to the side. Bayramali Gurbanov, who advanced easily with the ball, scored a goal without resistance.

It should be noted that the match ended with a 4:1 victory for Difai Agsu.

Idman.biz