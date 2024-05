The Azerbaijan national mini football team won the international tournament held in Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan defeated Romania in the final.

In the match with the last world champion, our players won 5:4.

Vali Gafarov was awarded the best goalkeeper of the tournament, and Elvin Alizade was awarded the title of the best player.

It should be noted that our national team is holding a training camp in Montenegro.

Idman.biz