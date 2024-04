The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-21 football players will play a friendly match.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

U-21 will meet with Slovakian team. The match will take place on June 7.

The away match of our national team will be held at the Training Center located in Senec. The meeting will start at 20:30 Baku time.

