The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

The autonomous republic bodybuilding championship was held at the Youth Center in Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz informs that the competition organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Turan Fitness Club, and sponsored by RTN Groups is dedicated to the memory of our martyrs who lost their lives in Gunnut village of Sharur region.

First, the memory of all our martyrs who died for the Motherland was commemorated with a minute's silence, and our National Anthem was played. After that, the sportsmen's fight started.

According to the regulations of the championship, the performances of the athletes in the men's physical version 170, 175, 180+ cm height, and 75 kg weight categories in the classical version were monitored.

The awardees were determined based on the general decision of the jury consisting of fitness coach, world and European bodybuilding champion Vugar Verdiyev, members of the Turkish national team Volkan Zulaloglu and Huseyin Tabaru, and Honored coach Shafi Huseynov. According to the assessment, Kanan Alirzayev (170 cm), Elnur Taghizade (175 cm), Ali Bahartas (180+ cm) and Veli Aliyev (75 kg) were awarded the title of winner in their categories. At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition. The winners of the first three places were awarded diplomas, medals and cups, and the others were awarded with an honorary certificate.

The awards were presented by Majid Seyidov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Consul General of Turkiye in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ruhulla Piribalai, Consul of the Iranian Consulate in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and others. The members of the jury were given letters of thanks.

Idman.biz