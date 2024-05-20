21 May 2024
EN

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

Other
News
20 May 2024 17:42
24
The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

The autonomous republic bodybuilding championship was held at the Youth Center in Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz informs that the competition organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Turan Fitness Club, and sponsored by RTN Groups is dedicated to the memory of our martyrs who lost their lives in Gunnut village of Sharur region.

First, the memory of all our martyrs who died for the Motherland was commemorated with a minute's silence, and our National Anthem was played. After that, the sportsmen's fight started.

According to the regulations of the championship, the performances of the athletes in the men's physical version 170, 175, 180+ cm height, and 75 kg weight categories in the classical version were monitored.

The awardees were determined based on the general decision of the jury consisting of fitness coach, world and European bodybuilding champion Vugar Verdiyev, members of the Turkish national team Volkan Zulaloglu and Huseyin Tabaru, and Honored coach Shafi Huseynov. According to the assessment, Kanan Alirzayev (170 cm), Elnur Taghizade (175 cm), Ali Bahartas (180+ cm) and Veli Aliyev (75 kg) were awarded the title of winner in their categories. At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition. The winners of the first three places were awarded diplomas, medals and cups, and the others were awarded with an honorary certificate.

The awards were presented by Majid Seyidov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Consul General of Turkiye in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ruhulla Piribalai, Consul of the Iranian Consulate in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and others. The members of the jury were given letters of thanks.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The most powerful of Azerbaijan - NAMES
15 May 13:06
Other

The most powerful of Azerbaijan - NAMES

Based on the results of the 3-day competition, the strongest have been determined
Singer Rilaya reveals the secret of the ideal body - Exclusively on Idman.biz TV - PHOTO - VIDEO
14 May 18:22
Other

Singer Rilaya reveals the secret of the ideal body - Exclusively on Idman.biz TV - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next guest of Ulduzlu Idman was the famous Azerbaijani singer Rilaya
Azerbaijani athletes won 13 medals in Abu Dhabi - PHOTO
13 May 09:12
Other

Azerbaijani athletes won 13 medals in Abu Dhabi - PHOTO

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Prime was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates
"Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" - PHOTO
11 May 16:28
Other

"Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" - PHOTO

The premiere of "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" was held
MYS officials visited the grave of the Great Leader - PHOTO
10 May 21:54
Other

MYS officials visited the grave of the Great Leader - PHOTO

Today is the 101st anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev
Paris-2024: Preparations were discussed under Farid Gayibov’s control in Nakhchivan - PHOTO
8 May 14:39
Other

Paris-2024: Preparations were discussed under Farid Gayibov’s control in Nakhchivan - PHOTO

"Healthy life" days were organized in Nakhchivan

Most read

14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players