22 May 2024
Orkhan Mammadov: "We will open a new page in the history of Azerbaijan minifootball"

Football
News
21 May 2024 18:10
"We will open a new page in the history of Azerbaijan minifootball. It is important for a young federation like ours to hold big tournaments."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the president of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the World Minifootball Championship in Baku in 2025, the head of the institution gave information about the path of the federation: "Over the years, mini-football has become a popular sport. We put forward the concept of a professional approach to amateur football. Our federation was founded in 2017. After that, we came a long way. The successful performances of our minifootball team were highly appreciated by the state."

Mammadov also spoke about the organization of the World Cup in our country: "We applied for holding the World Cup in Baku in 2025. The president of the World Minifootball Federation visited our country many times. He witnessed the development of this sport in our country. We are ready for big tournaments."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team took the 4th place in the last World Championship.

