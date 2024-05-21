Presentation ceremony of 2025 World Minifootball Championship held - PHOTO

The presentation ceremony was organized regarding the holding of the World Minifootball Championship in Baku in 2025.

Idman.biz reports that the event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation Orkhan Mammadov and President of World Minifootball Federation Filip Juda.

Azerbaijan’s National Anthem was played at the beginning of the event. Then a video was shown about the international tournament dedicated to the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, which was organized at a high level in Baku 1 year ago.

Idman.biz