The next season of the German Bundesliga has come to an end.

Idman.biz has reviewed the goal statistics of the Bundesliga in the current season.

The country's 18 strongest clubs scored a total of 985 goals in 306 championship games during the season. That's an average of 3.22 goals per game. 15 goals were not enough for the teams to reach 1000 goals in the season together.

The current result is 14 goals more than the previous season. 971 goals were scored in the 2022/2023 season.

In the current season, 56.1 percent (553) of the goals were scored by the hosts and 43.9 percent (432) by the guests. Compared to last season, home goals decreased and away goals increased. In the 2022/2023 season, the home team scored 568 goals and the guests scored 403 goals.

In 34 rounds, an average of 28.97 goals were scored per round. The most goals were scored in the 9th round (42), and the least in the 17th round (18). The most goals in these games were scored in the match between Bayern and Mainz (8:1) in the 25th round. Bayern won the biggest victory over Darmstadt (8:0) in the 9th round. The biggest away victory was won by Augsburg and Hoffenheim (0:6). Darmstadt was the unsuccessful host in both games.

9.54 percent of the goals scored this season are on the account of Bavaria, the 33-time national champion, and this time they were content with the bronze medal for the 6th time in their history. The Munich club is the season's record holder with 94 goals (average - 2.76 per game). Although the team increased its last year's score by 2 goals, it did not reach the 100 goal mark of 4 years ago. The absolute record of the Bundesliga in this area belongs to Bavaria of Gerd Müller in the 1971/1972 season - 101 goals.

For the first time in the last 8 years, the team that scored the most goals in a season became a non-champion club. The last time in the 2015/2016 season, the silver medalist Borussia Dortmund beat the champion Bayern by 2 goals with 82 goals.

This time, the champion Bayer had the second result with 89 goals (2.62). However, Leverkusen scored 32 more goals this time than last year's result.

In terms of home goals, Bayern is first with 53 goals (average - 3.12 per game), Stuttgart is second with 50 goals (2.94). The champion has 47 goals (2.76) at home. Bayern scored 53 goals at home last season. However, at that time, the best was Borussia Dortmund with 55 home goals.

Bayer (2.47), the leader of away goal scorers with 42 goals, is 1 goal ahead of Bayern (2.41). The absolute record of away goals was set by Bayern 2 years ago - 49 goals.

Compared to last season, Bundesliga clubs have made significant progress in terms of away goals. A year ago, Bayern scored 39 goals at home and was 11 goals ahead of its closest follower Borussia Dortmund.

Cologne (28 - 0.82 average) and Darmstadt (30 - 0.88) scored the least goals this season. These two outsiders are also the weakest home scorers. Each of them distinguished themselves 15 times. Berlin Union is more difficult to score on the road (11 - 0.65).

Bayer is the best goalkeeper this season. Having conceded 24 goals (0.7) in 34 games, Leverkusen are ahead of Stuttgart and Leipzig by 15 goals. Bayer is the best defensive team at home (11 - 0.65) and away (13 - 0.76).

Regarding the weaknesses of the defense, Darmstadt scored 86 goals (2.53), Bochum 74 goals (2.17). Darmstadt (44 - 2.58) has the weakest defense at home and Bochum (45 - 2.65) away.

As for the goal difference, Bayer is the leader with +65 indicator. In Bayern this number is +49. Overall, only 6 clubs have a positive goal balance in the Bundesliga this season. The lowest indicator is in Darmstadt (-56).

Bayern (+41), which is better at home, is ahead of Bayer by 5 balls. Darmstadt has a negative balance of 29.

The closest to Bayer with a +29 indicator on the trip are Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig with a total +10 balance. The outsider is Bochum with -29.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz