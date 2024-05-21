22 May 2024
Farid Gayibov: "Baku will successfully host the World Championship in 2025"

Football
News
21 May 2024 18:02
21
"We believe that Baku will successfully host the World Championship in 2025."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

At the presentation ceremony of the World Minifootball Championship to be held in Baku in 2025, he said that state care for sports in Azerbaijan is at a high level: "Various large-scale competitions are held in our country. The Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation is very active in this matter. The results are also appreciable. A large number of competitions are held at a high level. I think this will continue and we will develop together."

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

