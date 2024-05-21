Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 choices: 33 players

The preliminary squad of the England national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Gareth Southgate sent an invitation to 33 players.

As expected, Rhys James, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson were left out of the championship. He should determine the final "26-league" he will take to the tournament to be organized in Germany by June 7. England will face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz