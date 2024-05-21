22 May 2024
EN

Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 choices: 33 players

Euro 2024
News
21 May 2024 17:46
24
Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 choices: 33 players

The preliminary squad of the England national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Gareth Southgate sent an invitation to 33 players.

As expected, Rhys James, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson were left out of the championship. He should determine the final "26-league" he will take to the tournament to be organized in Germany by June 7. England will face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Portugal squad for EURO 2024
21 May 16:47
Euro 2024

Portugal squad for EURO 2024

Ronaldo will also participate in the continental championship to be held in Germany
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Eriksen and his team - PRESENTATION
21 May 14:53
Euro 2024

Eriksen and his team - PRESENTATION

The presentation of the participants of EURO-2024
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
EURO-2024: Switzerland's preliminary squad
17 May 17:37
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Switzerland's preliminary squad

26 of them will remain in the final list
Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association
17 May 17:26
Euro 2024

Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on mutual cooperation between AFFA and ÖFB

Most read

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95
The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO
20 May 17:42
Other

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg