A scandal occurred in the AFFA Amateur League.

Idman.biz reports that the incident took place in the Arkivan (Masalli) - Shirvan game held within the first round of the AFFA Amateur League.

During the extra time of the 2nd part of the match, the fans of Arkivan tried to shoot the referees. AFFA discussed the events and gave a legal assessment of the incident.

The Disciplinary Committee punished Arkivan. The representative of Masalli will play the next 3 games without fans.

