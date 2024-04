The Champions League semi-finals will start today.

Idman.biz reports that a match will take place within the framework of the first games.

Two of the giants of Europe will meet in Munich. Bayern will face Real.

It should be noted that Borussia Dortmund will host PSG in the other semi-final on May 1.

Champions League

Semi-final, first leg,

April 30,

23:00. Bayern - Real

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Munich. Alliance Arena

