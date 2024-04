Real is planning to sign another Turkish player.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan.

The Madrid club sees the 18-year-old Trabzonspor goalkeeper as the future replacement of Thibaut Courtois. Currently, the Belgian is not playing due to injury. For this reason, the LaLiga club has to rely on Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It should be noted that another young Turkish Arda Guler also wears the jersey of Real.

Idman.biz