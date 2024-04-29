RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League

The audience record of the season was recorded in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the Sumgayit - Qarabag match of the XXXII round.

9,300 spectators watched the match at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium in Sumgayit. This is the highest indicator for the rest of the championship.

Until then, the record coincided with the match between Sumgayit and Neftchi. 8100 spectators were registered in the match of the XXI round.

It should be noted that Sumgayit won 1:0 in the home match.

Idman.biz