4 champions for Qarabag

4 more participants of the first qualifying round of the Champions League, in which Qarabag will compete, have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion.



These teams will fight together with Qarabag in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent. Since the Romanian representative has a high rating, they will be placed in the same pot as the champion of Azerbaijan in the first qualifying round and will not face them. The basket of the other three teams has not yet been determined. Although it has not been determined whether these champions will be a possible opponent in the first qualifying round, they may face Qarabag in the next rounds.

For now, it is certain that only 4 teams - Virtus, Panevėžys, Ordabasi and Vikingur have not been dispersed in the first qualification stage.

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HJK Helsinki (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)



Unseeded

Panevezys (Lithuania)

Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Virtus (San Marino)



The uncertain

The New Saints (Wales)

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Selye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)



It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.



Idman.biz