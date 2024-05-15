Man City broke the curse - VIDEO

Manchester City ended the unsuccessful streak in away games with Tottenham.

Idman.biz reports that the Man City players won for the first time after 2018 on the pitch of the London representative.

Pep Guardiola's team won the match postponed from the 34th round with a score of 2:0. Manchester United's last away success was registered in April 2018. At that time, the guests won 3:1.

Tottenham did not give points to guests in the last 4 home matches. Manchester City lost in these meetings with a dry score - 0:1, 0:1, 0:2, 0:2.

It should be noted that with one round to the end of the Premier League, the representative of Manchester has 88 points, while the 2nd Arsenal has 86 points.

Idman.biz