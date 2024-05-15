Appointments for Azerbaijan’s matches to be held in Osijek

The referee appointments of the games to be played by the Azerbaijan national team of women's volleyball players in the first stage of the European Golden League have been announced.
Idman.biz report that Bernard Valentar and Marie-Catherine Boulanger have been appointed for the match of our national team with Croatia.
Bojan Bardic and Valentar will arbitrate the match with Slovakia. Both matches will be held in Osijek.
European Golden League (women)
I stage
May 17
19:00. Azerbaijan - Croatia
Referees: Bernard Valentar (Slovenia), Marie-Catherine Boulanger (Belgium)
Osijek City Training Gym
May 18
3:00 p.m. Slovakia - Azerbaijan
Referees: Bojan Bardic (Croatia), Bernard Valentar (Slovenia)
Osijek City Training Gym
Idman.biz