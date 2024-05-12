Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH

Last season, three Italian clubs played in the finals of European cups - Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. They lost in all three.

Idman.biz reports with reference to "sport-express.ru" that although the Apennine representatives could not even reach the semi-finals in the Champions League this year, they will fight in the decisive match in the other two European tournaments.

Awaiting the meeting with Bayer, Atalanta will participate in the final of the European Cup for the first time in its history. Gasperini's side will not be favorites in the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22, but the clash with Xabi Alonso's men promises at least quality and intrigue.

Fiorentina will play in the final of the Conference League for the second time in a row. On May 29, his opponent in Athens will be Olympiakos. The Purples lost to West Ham a year ago, so now they need to recover in front of the fans. Head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who will leave Florence, probably wants to slam the door hard.

How the two May finals end will determine the total number of Serie A teams in European competition for the 2024/25 season and their division between tournaments. Currently there are the following options:

Defeats of Atalanta and Fiorentina. In this case, Italy will participate in European competitions with 8 teams: 5 in the Champions League, 2 in the Europa League and 1 in the Conference League. Today, that means: Inter Milan, Juventus, Bologna and Atalanta in the Champions League, Roma and Lazio in the Europa League, and Napoli in the Conference League.

Victory of Atalanta, defeat of Fiorentina. In this case, there will be six teams from Serie A in the 2024/25 Champions League, because Bergamo will also open the way for Roma to this tournament. Lazio will represent Serie A alone in the Europa League, while Napoli will have to play in the Conference League.

Victory of Fiorentina, defeat of Atalanta. If the Purple take the cup, Italy will already win 9 places in Europe. As of today, the best 5 teams will play in the Champions League, Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina in the Europa League, and Napoli in the Conference League.

Victory of Atalanta and Fiorentina. With this most favorable result for Serie A, Italy will have 9 teams in the Eurocups. Napoli will play in the Conference League, Lazio and Fiorentina in the Europa League, and the other 6 teams mentioned above will play in the Champions League.

There is also an important detail here - at the end of the season, the distribution of the teams' places in the championship. If Fiorentina wins the Conference League and finishes 9th or lower, Italy will have 9 representatives in European competition: 5 in the Champions League, 3 in the Europa League, and 1 in the Conference League. If Atalanta win the Europa League, it will all depend on where they finish in Serie A. At the moment, Bergamo is fifth, and if they fail to reach the top four, Italy will send 6 teams to the Champions League and 2 to the Europa League. There are a lot of options, so in any case, the number of tickets from Italy to the European Cups will depend on how the places in the tournament table are distributed.

Idman.biz