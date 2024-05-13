Unpleasant record from Man Utd

Manchester United has signed another anti-record.

Idman.biz reports that Eric Ten Hag's team lost to Arsenal with a score of 0:1 in the XXXVII round of the Premier League.

This was the 9th home defeat of the Manchester representative in the season, taking into account all tournaments. Red devils thus repeated the unpleasant record of their history.

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far. The team that lost 9 times at home in the seasons 1920/21, 1930/31, 1933/34, 1962/63 and 1973/74 experienced the same failure after 50 years.

It should be noted that Manchester United is 8th in the Premier League table with 54 points.

Idman.biz