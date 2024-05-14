14 May 2024
Vusal Isgandarli: "Not going to lie, it creates psychological tension"

14 May 2024 17:50
Vusal Isgandarli: "Not going to lie, it creates psychological tension"

"Bodrumspor is a challenging opponent. It is one of the clubs that play in 2-3 different systems in the league. If we fulfill the tasks of our coach, I strongly believe that we will go to the next stage."

Boluspor football player Vusal Isganderli explained to Idman.biz.

The 28-year-old Azerbaijan national team player announced his goals in Turkish 1st League. He said that he was disappointed that he lost his place in the "11" of the Bolu team and was unable to score goals: "I could not participate in training camps with the team. I felt a decline in my physical condition. I am now trying to overcome this with additional preparation. The coaches support me. I will be on the field in the first "11" in the upcoming game. It would be a lie if I said that not scoring does not create psychological tension in me. Even if I say it creates, it will be difficult. Everyone wants to score. In recent years, I have been very different. Be it in Sumgayit, Egnatiya, or Keshla with Keciorangucu. When I played in Keshla I did not score a goal for half a season. But in the following season, I easily got used to the team and became a different Vusal. I have hope for him now. The season is not over. We have the most critical matches left. This is also an opportunity to show myself from a good side."

Isgandarli, who was transferred from the Albanian club Egnatiya to Boluspor in the winter, said that he did not regret his decision: "I have never regretted for this step. I believe that I will show myself here as well."

It should be noted that Boluspor will play the playoff match with Bodrumspor on May 16.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

