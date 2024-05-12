31st in Europe - Qarabag

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the ranking list of world clubs in Europe have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that 295 of the 505 clubs included in the IFFHS table represent the "Old Continent".

Azerbaijani best representative is Qarabag. Gurban Gurbanov's team is 31st in Europe with 183 points.

Three of Azerbaijani other teams are in the "hundred". Zire ranked 225th with 60.75 points. Neftchi is 233rd with 59.25 points, Sabah is 236th with 58.25 points.

Manchester City, which is the best in the world, is also the best in Europe - 416 points. Real has 324 points and Bayer has 305 points.

It should be noted that in the world ranking, Qarabag is 48th, Zire is 384th, Neftchi is 398th, and Sabah is 405th.

Idman.biz