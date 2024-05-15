Kapaz players repeated the record

The record of the season was recorded in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Fuzuli player Elvin Nasibov scored 7 goals in one game.

He stood out in the 25th round of the II League. The striker's goals gave his team a 7:2 victory in the home match against Kurmuk Gakh.

Although this is a record of the season, it is not the first such case in the history of the national championships. If we do not consider other tournaments, two football players managed to score 7 goals in the Premier League alone.

Both players achieved this with Kapaz jersey. Fazil Parvarov scored seven times in the 1993/94 season against Avtomobilchi (8:0). Three years later - in the 1996/97 season, Rovshan Ahmadov scored half of the goals in a 14:2 victory over Shamkir.

Idman.biz