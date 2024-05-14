The first in EURO-2024: Hungary surpass everyone

The squad of the Hungarian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Marco Rossi has identified the players he will take to the competition in Germany.

Hungary was the first team to announce the squad for the continental championship. 26 players were included in the team.

Goalkeepers: Dénes Dibusz (Ferencvárosi), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig, Germany), Peter Szappanos (Paks);



Defenders: Balogh Botond (Parma, Italy), Endre Botka (Ferencvárosi), Marton Dardai (Hertha, Germany), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia, Cyprus), Willi Orban (Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg, Germany);



Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette, Switzerland), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, England), László Kleinheisler (Hajduk, Croatia), Adam Nagy (Spezia, Italy), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Academy), Loic Nego (Le Havre, France), András Schäfer (Union, Germany), Callum Styles (Sunderland, England);



Forwards: Adam Martin (Ulsan Hyundai, South Korea), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union, USA), Horváth Krisztofer (Kecskeméti TE), Sallai Roland (Freiburg – Németország), Szoboszlai Dominik (Liverpool – Anglia), Varga Barnabás (Ferencvárosi TC).



Reserve players: Lisztes Krisztián (Ferencvárosi TC), Mocsi Attila (Rizespor – Törökország), Tóth Balázs (Fehérvár FC), Vancsa Zalán (Lommel SK – Belgium), Vécsei Bálint (Paksi FC).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz