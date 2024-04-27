Foxes are back

One of the teams promoted to the English Premier League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Leicester returned to high support after a year.

The Foxes secured one of the first two places in the Championship. This was caused by Leeds losing to QPR with a score of 0:4.

It should be noted that only Ipswich can overtake Leicester, the leader of the Championship. If "Foxes beat Preston on April 29, they will secure the 1st place. Ipswich will lose a point today, but the chance of the championship will be over.

Idman.biz