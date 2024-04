26 players in the Azerbaijan national team

The preparation plan of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-18 football players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will train from April 28 to May 3.

The selection training camp will be held at the Dalga Training Center. 26 players were invited to the preparation process.

1 Aykhan Abbaszade Turan Tovuz 2 Teymur Hasanov Qarabag 3 Aftandil Arikhov Sumgayit 4 Hasan Valiyev Neftchi 5 Jeyhun Agazadeh Sumgayit 6 Raul Babayev Gabala 7 Javid Malikov Qarabag 8 Murad Mustafayev Neftchi 9 Murad Abilov Gabala 10 Hasan Mahmudov Neftchi 11 Ramin Avazov Sabah 12 Amen Nazarli Sabail 13 Emin Feyzullayev Sabah 14 Thanks Jafarli Sumgayit 15 Elnur Jabbarli Sumgayit 16 Raul Aliyev Sumgayit 17 Ulvi Aliyev Sumgayit 18 Nijat Guliyev Turan Tovuz 19 Amir Aliyev Sabah 20 Murad Mammadov Neftchi 21 Mehdi Mutallimov EFA 22 Nazim Huseynov Araz Nakhchivan 23 Nihat Orujali Sumgayit 24 Fariz Huseynov Sabail 25 Togrul Tapdigli Sumgayit 26 Elgun Isakov Qarabag

