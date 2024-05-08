Yassin Benzia: Investments in Dubai and the "Big Five"

“A football player's life is short”

The side income source of Qarabag and Algerian national football player Yasin Benzia has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the Algerian press.

Our African colleagues claim that the 30-year-old midfielder has invested in real estate for his future. Benzia bought houses in Dubai for this purpose: "A football player's life is short. Because of this, most players find themselves in an unstable financial situation after their careers end. Others make profitable investments with the funds collected during the years of playing. Yassin Benzia is one of them. He bought real estate in Dubai before house prices jump. It didn't take long for the investment in the city, which is popular with tourists from all over the world, to pay off. Benzia is not only a dangerous football player, but also an excellent businessman.”

The Algerians also touched on the football life of their compatriots and predicted that he will not stay in Qarabag: "It is said that French and German clubs have included Benzia in the transfer list. His goals in the Europa League made him famous. Now the question arises whether he will stay in the Azerbaijan championship or whether he will move to a Western European or even Big Five club. The attacking midfielder of Qarabag is at a decisive turning point in his career. Although he refuses to discuss it openly, it can be said that he is currently considering the options of leaving Azerbaijan with his representatives."

It should be noted that Benzia, who played in Lion, Lille, Fenerbahce, Olympiakos, Dijon and Hatayspor during his career, wears Qarabag jersey from 2023.

Idman.biz