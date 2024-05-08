8 May 2024
EN

Yassin Benzia: Investments in Dubai and the "Big Five"

Football
News
8 May 2024 10:38
Yassin Benzia: Investments in Dubai and the "Big Five"

“A football player's life is short”

The side income source of Qarabag and Algerian national football player Yasin Benzia has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the Algerian press.

Our African colleagues claim that the 30-year-old midfielder has invested in real estate for his future. Benzia bought houses in Dubai for this purpose: "A football player's life is short. Because of this, most players find themselves in an unstable financial situation after their careers end. Others make profitable investments with the funds collected during the years of playing. Yassin Benzia is one of them. He bought real estate in Dubai before house prices jump. It didn't take long for the investment in the city, which is popular with tourists from all over the world, to pay off. Benzia is not only a dangerous football player, but also an excellent businessman.”

The Algerians also touched on the football life of their compatriots and predicted that he will not stay in Qarabag: "It is said that French and German clubs have included Benzia in the transfer list. His goals in the Europa League made him famous. Now the question arises whether he will stay in the Azerbaijan championship or whether he will move to a Western European or even Big Five club. The attacking midfielder of Qarabag is at a decisive turning point in his career. Although he refuses to discuss it openly, it can be said that he is currently considering the options of leaving Azerbaijan with his representatives."

It should be noted that Benzia, who played in Lion, Lille, Fenerbahce, Olympiakos, Dijon and Hatayspor during his career, wears Qarabag jersey from 2023.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag will be awarded
17:48
Football

Qarabag will be awarded

The game fixtures of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXXV round has been announced

Tartan Army attacks on Germany – PRESENTATION
16:52
Football

Tartan Army attacks on Germany – PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Malaysian footballer burned in acid attack – PHOTO
16:25
Football

Malaysian footballer burned in acid attack – PHOTO

In Malaysia, fans attacked Faisal Halim, a player of the national team and the Selangor club
Milan's summer transfer window plan
15:32
Football

Milan's summer transfer window plan

Rossonieri striker Olivier Giroud will leave the club at the end of the season
Real against Bayern
14:53
Football

Real against Bayern

The Champions League semi-final will be concluded today
First qualifier waits for the Conference League finals
14:44
Football

First qualifier waits for the Conference League finals

The return matches of the semi-finals in the Conference League will start today

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026