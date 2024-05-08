AFFA investigation on Qarabag – Neftchi game - PENALTIES

AFFA investigated what happened in the match between Qarabag and Neftchi of the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that a legal evaluation was given to what happened in the match.

The club was fined 800 manats for throwing a foreign object on the field by the fans of Qarabag. The regional team will pay 1,000 manats for the massive insulting statements made by the fans of the Aghdam representative.

Neftchi player Yuri Matias received a direct red card for insulting the referee and was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional. He caused a loss of 3000 manats to his club. The trial period is set for 3 months.

Baku fans were fined 1,000 manats due to massive insults by Neftchi fans.

Neftchi will pay for the damage caused to the stadium due to the breaking of 10 seats by the fans of the Baku representative.

It should be noted that Qarabag won against Neftchi with a score of 5:0.

Idman.biz