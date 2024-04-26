AFFA’s decision on the game with five red cards

AFFA's Disciplinary Committee evaluated what happened in the Zira-2 - Neftchi-2 game of the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Championship's Substitutes League.

Idman.biz reports that the Committee punished the culprits of the match where 5 red cards were shown.

Zira-2 footballer Ramin Abdullayev, who insulted the opponent in the 52nd minute, was suspended for 3 games, and the club was fined 200 manats. His teammate Vusal Aliyev received a red card from the second yellow in the 90th + 8th minute and received a 1-match suspension, his team suffered a loss of 50 manats.

Neftchi-2 footballer David Orujov, who received a red card from the second yellow in the 30th minute, was disqualified for 1 game and fined 50 manats.

His teammates Farid Safarli received a red card in the 75th minute and Ibrahim Novruzov in the 78th minute for insulting the opponent. Both players were suspended for 3 games. Neftchi-2 will pay 200 manats for each of them.

Idman.biz