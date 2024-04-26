Imishli sports director: "Our goal is to advance to the Premier League as champions" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Tamerlan Bekirzade, sports director of Imishli, to Idman.biz.

- In the I League, with 5 rounds left to the end of the season, you are in the second place. What is your main goal?

- Although we are currently in the 2nd place, our goal is to advance to the Premier League as champions this season. We are determined to achieve our goals of shaping our future. We want to discover young talents on and off the field, add value to society, create a sustainable club structure and, of course, achieve great success in the field of football. We have a great potential to promote our name in the football world.

- Are you planning to play in the Premier League next season?

- Of course, we want to play in the Premier League next season as champions.

- Where are the licensing works for participation in the Premier League?

- We have successfully completed the necessary steps. During the process, the team mobilized. We have solved all the required criteria. We are proud to have successfully completed this important work.

- UEFA stadium inspector Nebojsa Ivkovic visited Imishli City Stadium named after Heydar Aliyev together with AFFA representative. What were the conversations at the meeting? Does the stadium meet the standards?

- Ivkovic conveyed to us the necessary requirements for the stadium to acquire the necessary category and for the arena to be able to meet UEFA standards if Imishli is promoted to the Premier League. He gave his instructions and recommendations. During the inspection with the Serbian expert, we had extensive discussions about what needs to be done to make the stadium modern and meet the standards.

- Is the material and technical base of Imishli and the quality of the players suitable for playing in the Premier League?

- It is still too early to definitively assess whether the material and technical base of Imishli and the players are suitable for the performance in the Premier League. We know that the standards required for this are quite high, and for the team to succeed, not only material and technical infrastructure, but also talented players, a professional technical team, and an effective management approach are needed. We will consider everything.

- If the team advances to the Premier League, what steps will be taken?

- The Premier League means more competition and higher expectations. Of course, there will be some changes due to this.

- What decision will you make regarding your head coach Asgar Abdullayev?

- Asgar Abdullayev led the team to today's result. I don't see any logic in parting ways with him when we are going to be champions.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz