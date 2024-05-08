8 May 2024
8 May 2024
Big advantage over Ronaldo, Moutinho reaches 800

The list of players with the most undefeated matches during their career has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the table of IFFHS includes players who have not lost in at least 800 matches.

João Moutinho, who played against Casa Pia with Braga at the weekend, made history as the 18th player to reach 800. The teams he played for won 583 victories and drew 217 times. The Portuguese veteran has 218 defeats in 1018 matches.

The absolute record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. He is unbeaten in 1033 matches.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 1033
2. Lionel Messi - 920
3. Rogerio Ceni - 914
4. Gianluigi Buffon - 887
5. Roberto Carlos - 870
6. Dani Alves - 869
7. Iker Casillas - 868
8. Xavi - 864
9. Fabio – 858
10. Ryan Giggs – 845
11. Peter Shilton – 845
12. Paolo Maldini – 836
13. Javier Zanatti – 832
14. Luka Modric – 831
15. Roy Clemens – 831
16. Sergio Ramos – 814
17. Raul – 804
18 Joao Moutinho – 800

