Big advantage over Ronaldo, Moutinho reaches 800

The list of players with the most undefeated matches during their career has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the table of IFFHS includes players who have not lost in at least 800 matches.

João Moutinho, who played against Casa Pia with Braga at the weekend, made history as the 18th player to reach 800. The teams he played for won 583 victories and drew 217 times. The Portuguese veteran has 218 defeats in 1018 matches.

The absolute record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. He is unbeaten in 1033 matches.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 1033

2. Lionel Messi - 920

3. Rogerio Ceni - 914

4. Gianluigi Buffon - 887

5. Roberto Carlos - 870

6. Dani Alves - 869

7. Iker Casillas - 868

8. Xavi - 864

9. Fabio – 858

10. Ryan Giggs – 845

11. Peter Shilton – 845

12. Paolo Maldini – 836

13. Javier Zanatti – 832

14. Luka Modric – 831

15. Roy Clemens – 831

16. Sergio Ramos – 814

17. Raul – 804

18 Joao Moutinho – 800

