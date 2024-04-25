25 April 2024
EN

Laporta confirmed: "Xavi will stay in Barcelona"

Football
News
25 April 2024 16:01
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will remain Barcelona.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the president of the Spanish club, Joan Laporta.

He said that he will not leave his position as a specialist: "Xavi will continue to work as the head coach of Barcelona. He made a statement several times that he thought about leaving the team. In our conversation yesterday, I was convinced of our desire to develop the project."

It should be noted that before Laporta, the vice-president of the club, Rafa Yuste, announced that Xavi will stay in the team by extending his contract.

